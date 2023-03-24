Aggies host Lamar and Baylor for home tilts Saturday

By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team continues its spring exhibition slate Saturday with a pair of 60-minute matches against Lamar and Baylor at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White play Lamar at 1 p.m. to open the day. Lamar and Baylor face off at 3 p.m. Texas A&M puts a lid on the action with a 5 p.m. contest against Baylor.

All spring matches are free to the public. Skippered by former Aggie assistant coach Nathan Kogut, Lamar is coming of the best season in program history. The Cardinals were 15-2-2 last season, winning the Southland Conference regular-season and tournament titles and playing in the NCAA Tournament. One of the Aggies’ longtime rivals from the Big 12 days, Baylor is looking to rebound from a 4-11-2 campaign last season.

Texas A&M opened the spring schedule on March 4, topping Oklahoma, 1-0, and tying LSU, 0-0. The Aggies outshot their foes 27-10 in the two matches. Georgia Leb scored against the Sooners with a header off a Mia Pante corner kick. Goalkeepers Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson combined work 120 scoreless minutes. The Aggies’ 2022 campaign ended with a 9-7-5 mark as head coach G Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

