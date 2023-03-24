A&M Consolidated Tigers claim 5A Bi-District Championship with 2-0 playoff win over Belton

A&M Consolidated Tigers claim 5A Bi-District Championship with 2-0 playoff win over Belton
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their Class 5A UIL Soccer Playoff opener following a 2-0 win Thursday night over Belton at Tiger Field.

A&M Consolidated got a first half goal from Bening Henderson to take a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers of Consolidated doubled their advantage as Colton Chmelar was able to corral the deflection off his header and redirect the rebound in for a 2-0 lead.

A&M Consolidated will face the winner between Austin Liberal Arts & Science (16-4-1) and East View (11-7-6) in the Area Round of the Class 5A Playoffs next week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Motorcycle crash closes University Dr. Wednesday night
This new Bryan boutique-style plant store offers over 100 different types of houseplants, plant...
Pot Heads Plant Shop opens in Bryan, offers over 100 different plant types
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

Casarez breaks school record on day one of Raleigh Relays
Centerville's D'Shunbrea "Dude" West signs with McMurray University
Centerville's D'Shunbrea "Dude" West signs with McMurray University
Lady Cougars season comes to an end with Belton loss in bi-district round
Lady Cougars season comes to an end with Belton loss in bi-district round
Brazos Valley high-speed rail opponents take fight to Texas Capitol
Brazos Valley high-speed rail opponents take fight to Texas Capitol