A&M Consolidated Tigers claim 5A Bi-District Championship with 2-0 playoff win over Belton

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their Class 5A UIL Soccer Playoff opener following a 2-0 win Thursday night over Belton at Tiger Field.

A&M Consolidated got a first half goal from Bening Henderson to take a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers of Consolidated doubled their advantage as Colton Chmelar was able to corral the deflection off his header and redirect the rebound in for a 2-0 lead.

A&M Consolidated will face the winner between Austin Liberal Arts & Science (16-4-1) and East View (11-7-6) in the Area Round of the Class 5A Playoffs next week.

