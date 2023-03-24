Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas

Cadence Masterpool
Cadence Masterpool(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS on Friday issued an Amber Alert for Cadence Masterpool, a 14-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Central Texas.

The suspect in the abduction is an Hispanic woman, approximately 18 to 24 years old, DPS said. A name for the suspect was not provided.

The suspect’s vehicle is a “likely” a sedan with Mexican license plate GAC-513-C, Texas DPS said. A make and model for the vehicle was not provided.

Masterpool was last seen wearing a low cut black dress tucked into pants, with gray/white leggings, and dark blue Crocs with jewels.

Call 911 immediately if you have information about the teen’s whereabouts or see her.

Texas DPS
Texas DPS(kwtx)

This is a developing story. Check back for photos and additional information.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Officer who killed man during warrant execution to return to duty

Latest News

Daniel Byrd, a Navasota High School teacher was arrested by the Federal Bureau of...
FBI arrests Navasota High School teacher for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
Weekend Gardener: Planting fruit trees
Weekend Gardener: Planting fruit trees
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for Yates, who is wanted for kidnapping
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for kidnapping