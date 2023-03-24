Bennett represents the U.S. Amateur at the Georgia Cup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M standout Sam Bennett is representing the United States Amateur at Sunday’s prestigious Georgia Cup.

The 26th annual Georgia Cup will be held on the Lakeside Course at The Golf Club of Georgia with the two participants teeing off at 9 a.m. Eastern. Bennett earned a spot in the contest by winning the 122nd United States Amateur Championship last August. He faces the 2022 British Amateur Champion, Aldrich Potgieter, of South Africa, in the match play event.

Established in 1998, the Georgia Cup annually brings together the reigning United States Amateur and British Amateur champions for a one-on-one match play round in advance of the Masters. Matt Kuchar won the inaugural event, but Sergio Garcia claimed the next event and the British Amateur champions own a 13-11 edge in the all-time series.

During the 2022-23 collegiate campaign, Bennett has three top 10 finishes, including a victory at the John Burns Intercollegiate and a fourth-place showing at The Blessings Intercollegiate.

Bennett, the 2022 SEC Men’s Golfer of the Year, is slated to play in the 2023 Masters from April 6-9 and has an exemption to play in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, on July 20-23.

The Georgia Cup is a charity event. Last year marked the 25th anniversary of the Georgia Cup and the event raised $250,000 for the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Admission is complimentary and open to the public. Georgia Cup organizers encourage spectators to “spend the day with the two finest amateur golfers in the world.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.