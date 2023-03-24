BVSO announces upcoming Classical Symphony concert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you appreciate the timeless beauty of classical music, you don’t want to miss the Brazos Valley Symphony’s Classical Symphony concert this weekend.

Featuring the BVSO’s talented principal trumpet Robert Chambers, the performance offers an unforgettable experience of works by Prokofiev, Haydn and Mozart, highlighting elegance, simplicity, balance and memorable melodies.

The symphony orchestra will perform works by Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 “Classical Symphony”, Joseph Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C major, K 551 “Jupiter Symphony”.

The concert is Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

For tickets, call the TAMU Box Office at 979-845-1234 or go to bvso.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.