Casarez breaks school record on day one of Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- Eric Casarez broke the school record in the men’s 5000m as the Aggies’ distance squad opened up at the Raleigh Relays at Paul Derr Track & Field Facility on Thursday night.

Running in the tenth heat of the 5000m, Casarez clocked 13:42.63 to break Henry Lelei’s school record mark of 13:45.30 from 2013. Casarez finished ninth out of 239 total runners. He now holds three school records to his name. Chandon Chhikara ran 14:34.79 to bring the pair of Aggies home.

In other men’s events, Gavin Hoffpauir led the Aggies through the line in the 1500m, crossing in 3:47.32, while Cooper Cawthra (3:48.00) and Victor Zuniga (3:50.82) finished close behind. Teddy Radkte and Jonathan Chung competed in the 3000m steeplechase, clocking 9:10.30 and 9:12.21, respectively.

Highlighted by Maddie Livingston, the trio of Grace Plain, Abbey Santoro and Livingston ran the 10,000m to end the night for the Aggies. Livingston became the No. 10 performer in school history, registering 35:00.65, while Plain clocked 35:31.52 and Santoro crossed the finish line in 35:57.08.

On Friday, Julia Abell is scheduled to run the 3000m steeplechase at 4:40 p.m. CT to complete the trip to Raleigh.

