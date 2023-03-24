College Station continues working through plans for redevelopment near A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station continues to reimagine what an area near Texas A&M’s campus could look like in the future.

The city is looking to turn the large residential and commercial area near Texas Avenue and University Drive into a more walkable and welcoming community for residents and visitors.

Thursday the council agreed with the goals presented and shared appreciation for planners to implement feedback into their plans. This included splitting the area into two sections, something Councilman Elizabeth Cunha said came from a meeting with residents. The goals outlined at the meeting showed a focus on mobility and mixing residential buildings with commercial locations. Century Square was used as a reference as to what this area could look like in the future.

In past council meetings, members questioned the ability to attract visitors to the area as far as traffic control and safety. The goal is to make the area a more walkable community for people living and working near campus.

This could include incorporating dual residential and commercial spaces, supporting existing businesses in the area and expanding housing options.

City staff has been working with residents, business owners and interested parties in the area to determine what the best plan of action would be for redevelopment.

City staff asked the council to work through goals for the area. These goals included adding public spaces, providing connectivity, maintaining identity, revitalization and ensuring opportunities.

Plans for what this will look like are still in the works. More group meetings will take place over the next few months. A proposal is expected sometime this summer.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.