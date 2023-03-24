College Station continues working through plans for redevelopment near A&M campus

City staff has been working with residents, business owners and interested parties in the area...
City staff has been working with residents, business owners and interested parties in the area to determine what the best plan of action would be for redevelopment.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station continues to reimagine what an area near Texas A&M’s campus could look like in the future.

The city is looking to turn the large residential and commercial area near Texas Avenue and University Drive into a more walkable and welcoming community for residents and visitors.

Thursday the council agreed with the goals presented and shared appreciation for planners to implement feedback into their plans. This included splitting the area into two sections, something Councilman Elizabeth Cunha said came from a meeting with residents. The goals outlined at the meeting showed a focus on mobility and mixing residential buildings with commercial locations. Century Square was used as a reference as to what this area could look like in the future.

In past council meetings, members questioned the ability to attract visitors to the area as far as traffic control and safety. The goal is to make the area a more walkable community for people living and working near campus.

This could include incorporating dual residential and commercial spaces, supporting existing businesses in the area and expanding housing options.

City staff has been working with residents, business owners and interested parties in the area to determine what the best plan of action would be for redevelopment.

City staff asked the council to work through goals for the area. These goals included adding public spaces, providing connectivity, maintaining identity, revitalization and ensuring opportunities.

Plans for what this will look like are still in the works. More group meetings will take place over the next few months. A proposal is expected sometime this summer.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Motorcycle crash closes University Dr. Wednesday night
This new Bryan boutique-style plant store offers over 100 different types of houseplants, plant...
Pot Heads Plant Shop opens in Bryan, offers over 100 different plant types
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.
CSISD superintendent announces retirement at the end of this school year

Latest News

Firefighters put out train fire near downtown Bryan
Firefighters quickly extinguish train fire in Bryan
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Officer who killed man during warrant execution to return to duty
Texas A&M University at Galveston released sea turtles back to their natural habitat Thursday...
Sea turtles released into the ocean after treatment from Texas A&M at Galveston
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation