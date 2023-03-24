CSPD investigating deadly crash at Rock Prairie Rd. and Wellborn Rd. intersection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road.

Few details have been released but it happened just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Traffic is being diverted at Fraternity Row for soutbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being diverted through a gas station at Rock Prairie.

Officers are working a fatality accident at Rock Prairie and Wellborn Rd. Traffic is being diverted at Fraternity Row for southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being diverted through the Tigerland Express Exxon Station. CID and Accident Reconstruction are en route. pic.twitter.com/6ohmYtvTVN — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 24, 2023

