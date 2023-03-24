CSPD investigating deadly crash at Rock Prairie Rd. and Wellborn Rd. intersection

By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road.

Few details have been released but it happened just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Traffic is being diverted at Fraternity Row for soutbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being diverted through a gas station at Rock Prairie.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
