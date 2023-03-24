Eat steak, support veterans with Brazos Valley Cares’ help

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Cares works around the clock to support veterans by providing them with emotional support and empowering them as they work through PTSD. Brazos Valley Cares will host its 2nd annual Steak Your Support Fundraiser on Saturday.

The fundraising event will include a delicious grilled steak dinner as well as an open bar featuring local wines and whiskeys. There will also be live and silent auctions, raffles, and more.

Brazos Valley Cares Board member Matthew Rother says Steak Your Support is the organization’s primary fundraiser that helps with most of the funding for the year.

“It funds our emergency support budget, but also our grant budget as well. It builds our base for what we can give away,” said Rother.

Board member Amanda Gittelman said she loves working with Brazos Valley Cares because it stays local.

“It’s for our veterans here, in the Brazos Valley. If it’s an organization or a grant, it directly benefits our veterans,” Gittelman.

Steak Your Support fundraiser will be Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Brazos County Expo Center. The event start a 6 p.m., VIP admissions open at 5 p.m.

For sponsorship information or to attend this year’s Steak Your Support click here.

