Enjoy a royal happy hour seven days a week at The Crown Bar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all love a good happy hour, and The Crown Bar has one of the best.

Located on the third floor of The Queen Theatre, the bar is open for happy hour seven days a week from 4 to 7 p.m.

During happy hour, you’ll find all kinds of deals and discounts on the menu, including half-priced bottles of wine, $8 specialty martinis, $6 small plates and $8 entrees.

“The environment up here is very welcoming. It’s a very intimate moment between every guest and every bartender here,” staff member, Cameron Harris, said.

The Queen Theatre shows a variety of films throughout the day, but even if you don’t purchase a movie ticket, you can still swing by The Crown Bar for a drink.

“You are more than welcome up here. You do not need to have a movie ticket. You can just come hang out with the bartenders and have a good time with your friends,” Harris said.

Don’t sweat it if you miss happy hour. The Crown Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.