Find your forever pup at Pints & Paws in Downtown Bryan

By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All pup lovers are invited to Downtown Bryan Saturday for Destination Bryan’s 2nd Annual Pints & Paws. This dog-friendly event will feature local craft beer from Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab along with dog portrait mini-sessions with ZilkerBark, treats and more.

Pints & Paws benefits the Bryan Animal Center and $3 from every ticket sold will be donated to the organization. Those funds will help with animal care, food, supplies and resources needed for staff members caring for the animals.

The event is sponsored by the West Brazos Animal Center. James Baggs, West Brazos Animal Center’s veterinarian, said supporting the event helps them combat rising costs. This will also help the Bryan Animal Center get more dogs into good homes, according to Baggs.

There are three ticket packages with a variety of offers:

All Inclusive- $40

  • ZilkerBark professional dog photography session-
  • Bryan, TX dog bandana
  • Pints & Paws pint glass
  • Beer ticket
  • Dog treats from The Bee Community
  • Coupons and sponsored swag items

Just the Paws- $30

  • ZilkerBark professional dog photography session
  • Bryan, TX dog bandana
  • Dog treats from The Bee Community
  • Coupons and sponsored swag items

Just the Pint- $20

  • Pints & Paws pint glass
  • Beer ticket
For those searching for their forever pup, the Bryan Animal Center will have three to four dogs at the event that can be adopted on-site. All fees will be waived.

“That’s a great opportunity if you’re looking to add to your family,” Bryan Animal Center’s program director, Dyan Cisneros, said.

The center will have two booths at the event. One will be for adoptions, and the other will be a kissing booth where people can take pictures and play dress-up with the dogs.

Pints & Paws is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will take place on the north end of Downtown Bryan by Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. More ticket, donation and event details can be found here.

