Firefighters quickly extinguish train fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department worked to put out a train fire Thursday night near Wellborn and F&B Road in Bryan.

Witnesses tell KBX there were three engines on the train and it looked like it was the second engine that was on fire.

The Bryan Fire Department tells KBTX the fire is now extinguished and the train is shut down. The fire department says there are not any hazmat concerns.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.