Firefighters quickly extinguish train fire in Bryan

Firefighters put out train fire near downtown Bryan(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department worked to put out a train fire Thursday night near Wellborn and F&B Road in Bryan.

Witnesses tell KBX there were three engines on the train and it looked like it was the second engine that was on fire.

The Bryan Fire Department tells KBTX the fire is now extinguished and the train is shut down. The fire department says there are not any hazmat concerns.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

