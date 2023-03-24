Free Music Friday: Ty Laramore
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ty Laramore joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 24.
Born and raised in Baytown, he grew up with a passion for Blues, Southern Rock, and Country Music.
At 7 years old, he began playing drums on his brother’s drum set and got his first guitar at 11.
After graduating high school in 2011, Laramore chose to pursue music as a full-time career.
Laramore will be performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
His full performance can be found below.
