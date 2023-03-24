Free Music Friday: Ty Laramore

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ty Laramore joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 24.

Born and raised in Baytown, he grew up with a passion for Blues, Southern Rock, and Country Music.

At 7 years old, he began playing drums on his brother’s drum set and got his first guitar at 11.

After graduating high school in 2011, Laramore chose to pursue music as a full-time career.

Laramore will be performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

His full performance can be found below.

