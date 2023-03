GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar’s came up short against Belton after a 2-0 loss at Buffalo Stadium in Giddings Thursday night.

The Lady Tigers scored first in the first half by a goal from Makenna Morrow. They’d add another from Jareli Reyes in the second half doubling the lead 2-0.

📍Checking in from College Station’s bi-district playoff game with Belton.



Cougs down 1-0 at half. @CS_girlssoccer pic.twitter.com/rvGSGxNipe — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) March 24, 2023

