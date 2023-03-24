Madison County thief sentenced to 30 years in prison for Burglary of Habitation

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Emmitt Monroe was sentenced by 12th District Judge David Moorman to 30 years in prison. On March 20, 2023, Monroe pled guilty to Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony.

On March 3, 2022, a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy discovered Monroe and a woman, Co-Defendant Joye Hall, robbing a home.

Monroe confessed to the deputy he had taken five window units and a garden tiller. The deputy recovered the stolen property after Monroe led him to where it was stashed.

Monroe had prior felony convictions.

He is currently in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.

