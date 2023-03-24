Man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers indicted
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted the Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers at the end of 2022 Thursday.
The shootings happened in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022.
Joshua Herrin was indicted for several charges including aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.
He is also facing several charges out of Robertson County.
At last check, Herrin was still in the Brazos County jail on bonds totaling nearly $5 million.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.