Man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers indicted

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted the Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers at the end of 2022 Thursday.

The shootings happened in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022.

Joshua Herrin was indicted for several charges including aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

He is also facing several charges out of Robertson County.

At last check, Herrin was still in the Brazos County jail on bonds totaling nearly $5 million.

