FBI arrests Navasota High School teacher for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations arrested a Navasota High School teacher Thursday, on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Jonathan Byrd used Kik and Telegram to view and download child pornography. Byrd first came to the attention of law enforcement upon the discovery of a folder shared in a Kik chat group. Byrd was allegedly in control of the folder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said Byrd used Kik and Telegram to view and download child pornography.

If convicted, Byrd faces up to 30 years in prison, 20 years for the distribution charge and 10 years for the possession charge.

KBTX has reached out to Navasota ISD, as of Friday afternoon, Byrd is no longer listed in the staff directory.

