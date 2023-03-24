No. 4 Aggies Gear Up for SEC Championships

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team begins competition as the No. 2 seed at the Southeastern Conference Championships against No. 3 seed Georgia at One Wood Farm on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

The Aggies (8-5, 4-2 SEC) enter the championships as the No. 2 seed, behind top-seeded Auburn. The Maroon & White split the season series with both Auburn and Georgia, winning at home on both occasions. Texas A&M has not lost to South Carolina this season and picked up a 12-7 win against the Gamecocks in last year’s SEC Semifinals.

Team Leaders

Ariana Gray leads the Maroon & White with 10 wins in Reining. Lisa Bricker (Reining), Cori Cansdale (Horsemanship) and Keesa Luers (Reining) are looking to reach the double-digit win mark, while Lauren Hanson (Reining), Maggie Nealon (Flat), Devon Thomas (Flat), Haley Redifer (Fences) and Brooke Brombach (Fences) are all searching for their ninth win on the season.

Gray and Cansdale are each undefeated in their last six performances, while Bricker and Leong are on a quest to win three in a row in their respective disciplines.

Monthly Awards

The Aggies boast four monthly awards headed into the SEC Championships. Alexa Leong was named the NCEA and SEC Fences Rider of the Month after a 2-0 performance that included Most Outstanding Performer honors in both of those meets. Cansdale and Gray took conference honors in Horsemanship and Reining, respectively, after they each won a pair of meets and earned one MOP honor apiece.

Advancing Means

If Texas A&M defeats Georgia, they will face off against the winner of Auburn and South Carolina’s meet in the SEC Championship final on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

How to Follow

A live stream will be provided on SEC Network+. Live stats can be found here. Fans can also follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter for up-to-date results.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

