Pack Olsen, ‘Saw ‘Em Off’ for Aggie Baseball

Aggieland Outfitters is asking everyone to wear their Saw 'Em Off gear to the game vs. Texas
Aggieland Outfitters is asking everyone to wear their Saw 'Em Off gear to the game vs. Texas
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Baseball team is set to saw Varsity’s horns off at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 28.

Before you pack the stands to chant “Ball 5,” stop by Aggieland Outfitters to get your official “Saw ‘Em Off” gear.

“We have everything. We have hats. We have t-shirts. We have bubble machines. We have stickers. We even have polos now. Anything “Saw ‘Em Off” your heart desires, we have here,” Blake Bodin, Director of Marketing, said.

Aggieland Outfitters is encouraging fans to “Saw ‘Em Off Out” the stands.

“We’re trying to turn the entire stadium into “Saw ‘Em Off Out” day. We’ve had white-out. We’ve had black-out. Now, it’s time to “Saw ‘Em Off Out” the stadium,” Bodin said.

Bodin says the use of “Saw ‘Em Off” is all about keeping Aggie traditions alive.

“It’s fun. It’s all in good spirit. The “Horns Down” gesture is just one of those core A&M values we have to maintain,” he said.

The last time the Texas A&M Baseball team faced Texas was at the CWS in Omaha last season, where the Aggies beat the Longhorns 10 to 2. This Aggie win ended the Longhorns’ season.

“Even if Texas lost every other baseball game, or A&M won every other baseball game, this one game will decide how the Aggies feel about the Longhorns this season,” Bodin explained.

You can stop by Aggieland Outfitters seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First pitch against Texas is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

