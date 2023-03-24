Restaurant Report Card: March 23. 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

   Restaurant Report Card by KBTX on Scribd

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant in Brazos County
How to report a restaurant in Brazos County(KBTX)

