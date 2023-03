LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KBTX) - Sam Houston’s Jason Hooten has been hired as the next New Mexico State head basketball coach.

Hooten led the Bearkats to the second round of the NIT this year. The furthest in program history. The Bearkats had a 26-8 overall record. Hooten has served as the Sam Houston head coach since 2010.

Aggie fans, meet Head Coach Jason Hooten. NM State basketball begins its next chapter now.✍️



📰 | https://t.co/T1w404Gab8#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/N1o57BLxMh — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) March 24, 2023

