Sea turtles released into the ocean after treatment from Texas A&M at Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University at Galveston released sea turtles back to their natural habitat Thursday afternoon.

Texas A&M Galveston’s Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research had been caring for the turtles for a few months and they were finally healthy enough to swim.

Galveston residents lined up on the beach to see the turtles reunite with the water.

“I’m always blown away by the public interest in sea turtles. People really love them,” Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research Director Christopher Marshall said.

The center cared for five turtles. One was a Green sea turtle and the other four were the most critically endangered species in the world, the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle.

The center put a satellite on one of the turtles’ shells so they could research which part of Galveston Bay is used most by sea turtles.

“There was a significant data gap for the upper Texas coast in regards to sea turtle population so we are trying to fill some of those data gaps,” Rehabilitation Hospital Manager Theresa Morris said.

The center wants to build a sea turtle museum and hospital to continue offering the proper care for the species. You can click here for ways to help the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research continue its mission.

