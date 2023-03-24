Series Opener Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Due to rainy weather, No. 24 Texas A&M’s series opener at No. 11 Kentucky has been postponed. Saturday is now slated as a doubleheader beginning with game one at 1 p.m. CT, game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Both games can be streamed on the SEC Network +, which is available through the WatchESPN app. Fans can also listen on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally in the Brazos Valley on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon and Thomas Dick on air.

