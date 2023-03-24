Strut your pup, sip on pints to support Bryan Animal Center

Pints and Paws is Sunday, March 26 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your pals and pups and head to Downtown Bryan for the Spring edition of Pints and Paws hosted by Destination Bryan.

It’s happening in Downtown Bryan on Sunday.

The dog-friendly event will feature dog portrait mini-sessions with ZilkerBark, a dog show with jaw-dropping tricks, and treats for you and your pup.

Not so fast, there is something for you too. There will be opportunities to sip on local craft beer from KinderHill Brew Lab and Blackwater Draw Brewing Company and eat from there food trucks.

Event organizer Chris Ortegon shares they started this event because they wanted to bring something unique to the area. This year he’s looking forward to the dog show.

“I’m really excited about the all-dog stunt show that’s a new addition we brought on,” said Ortega.

Pints and Paws is Sunday, March 26 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM in Downtown Bryan.

For more information visit Destination Bryan. To purchase a package click here. You can select from Just The Pints, Just The Paws, or an All Inclusive Package.

$3 from every package sold will be donated to the Bryan Animal Center.

