Texas A&M football team gives back at Twin City Mission

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie football team spent their afternoon at Twin City Mission giving back to the community.

For over ten years the A&M football team has came out to the Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope as part of the Big Event. The team broke off into position groups to clean, garden, pick up trash and more.

”We’re out here together as one unit, as one big family just helping other families and that’s the biggest thing,” said offensive lineman Layden Robinson. “God put us here to do this and just expand on our role even more and impact the community. I am just so happy that we are doing this right now. It’s a great day, great energy. You see laughs, you see smiles, this is what it’s all about.”

“The Big Event” has been around since 1982 at Texas A&M University and is a day for the students to give back to the Bryan/College Station community. It is the largest, one-day, student-run service project in the nation.

“Because of the platform you have, you can have an effect on more than just winning a football game but changing someone’s life or making a big difference in the community,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies got hours of work done in matter of 30 minutes today.

