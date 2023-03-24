Tiger lineman signs to McMurray University

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Over in Centerville Tiger Lineman D’Shunbrea “Dude” West announced he would be continuing his football career at McMurry University in Abilene.

Dude was a 3 year letter winner for Kyle Hardee and the Tigers. He was also a co-lineman all district selection as well as a state qualifier for powerlifting.

“Dude has developed into a leader in our program and his work ethic has been a model for our younger athletes.,” said Centerville’s Athletic Director. “We’re very proud of Dude and wish him the best as he competes in the state powerlifting meet in Abilene this weekend.”

Dude plans on pursuing a degree in sports management.

