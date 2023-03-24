Treat of the Day: Aggie veterinarians use special implant to heal baby donkey’s broken leg

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Horses and other large animals with broken legs have previously often been considered a lost cause.

At the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, broken legs are no longer worst case scenario thanks to a team of veterinary specialists and innovative surgical techniques and implants.

Tink’s leg was broken when he was only 2 weeks old.

Thanks to the efforts of Aggie veterinarians and an interlocking nail implant, Tink’s surgery went well and now he is fully grown.

Learn more about Tink’s story here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.