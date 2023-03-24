Treat of the Day: Aggie veterinarians use special implant to heal baby donkey’s broken leg

Texas A&M veterinarians help baby donkey
Texas A&M veterinarians help baby donkey(Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Horses and other large animals with broken legs have previously often been considered a lost cause.

At the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, broken legs are no longer worst case scenario thanks to a team of veterinary specialists and innovative surgical techniques and implants.

Tink’s leg was broken when he was only 2 weeks old.

Thanks to the efforts of Aggie veterinarians and an interlocking nail implant, Tink’s surgery went well and now he is fully grown.

Learn more about Tink’s story here.

