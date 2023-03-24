Weekend Gardener: Planting fruit trees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re thinking about planting a fruit tree in your yard, make sure you have two trees that are different varieties.

“You need cross pollination,” said Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife. “We have a methley tree here. It doesn’t do us any good to plant two methley plums.”

Hartmann says you need two different varieties that bloom at the same time.

“They bloom together. They’re genetically different. Different varieties so they can swap pollen with each other and we’ll get that cross pollination,” he said. “Of course the bees are what’s going to accomplish that. That’s going to be our pollinator.”

Hartmann says https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/ is a great resource as you decide what to plant.

