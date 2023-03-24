Weekend Gardener: Planting fruit trees

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re thinking about planting a fruit tree in your yard, make sure you have two trees that are different varieties.

“You need cross pollination,” said Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife. “We have a methley tree here. It doesn’t do us any good to plant two methley plums.”

Hartmann says you need two different varieties that bloom at the same time.

“They bloom together. They’re genetically different. Different varieties so they can swap pollen with each other and we’ll get that cross pollination,” he said. “Of course the bees are what’s going to accomplish that. That’s going to be our pollinator.”

Learn more by watching the video above in the media player.

Hartmann says https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/ is a great resource as you decide what to plant.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Officer who killed man during warrant execution to return to duty

Latest News

Daniel Byrd, a Navasota High School teacher was arrested by the Federal Bureau of...
FBI arrests Navasota High School teacher for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
Cadence Masterpool
Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for Yates, who is wanted for kidnapping
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for kidnapping