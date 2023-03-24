The Weeknd named most popular artist in the world

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.(The Weeknd / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Weeknd has been officially named the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The organization says no one even comes close, based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.

He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd’s closest competitor with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

Next is Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. After Rihanna, the closest male competitor is Ed Sheeran.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Officer who killed man during warrant execution to return to duty

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau to hold news conference
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
Daniel Byrd, a Navasota High School teacher was arrested by the Federal Bureau of...
FBI arrests Navasota High School teacher for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash