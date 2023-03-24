Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for more of a meal.(Wendy's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – McDonald’s no longer sells snack wraps, but fans could soon find it at a rival restaurant.

Wendy’s is adding a grilled chicken ranch wrap to its menu.

The fast-food chain says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for more of a meal.

McDonald’s phased out snack wraps because franchises said they were too complicated to make, but fans keep asking for them back.

A petition on change.org has more than 17,000 signatures in favor of bringing back the snack.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Officer who killed man during warrant execution to return to duty
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Motorcycle crash closes University Dr. Wednesday night

Latest News

Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Parents of Parkland school shooting victim removed from House panel meeting
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
This dog-friendly event will feature local craft beer from Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. and...
Find your forever pup at Pints & Paws in Downtown Bryan
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools