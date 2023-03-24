Williams Selected to Coach NABC All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams joins newly-named Iona coach Tobin Anderson as coaches in the upcoming NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game in conjunction with the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Houston, Texas, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced.

The all-star game takes place on Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium as part of Reese’s Final Four Friday. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free.

Selected as the 2022-23 District 20 Coach of the Year by the NABC, Williams led the Aggies to a 25-10 record, including a 15-3 record in SEC play. The Aggies advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game for a second straight year and earned their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons.

Williams completed his fourth season at Texas A&M and has been named the SEC Coach of the Year twice by the Associated Press (2020 and 2023). He is the first Texas A&M head coach to win 25 or more games in consecutive seasons and his 52 victories over the past two seasons match the school record. Prior to Texas A&M, Williams led Virginia Tech to three NCAA Tournaments and Marquette to five.

Player rosters for the NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game will be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.