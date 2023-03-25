Aggies head to Knoxville for conference matchup with Volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 29 Texas A&M men’s tennis team goes back on the road for a match with the No. 20 Volunteers, Sunday, March 26, at Barksdale Stadium, with first serve set for 12 p.m. CT.
The Aggies (11-7, 4-2 SEC) added to their win streak, making it five in a row, after defeating No. 48 Alabama in a thrilling 4-3 victory last time out. The Maroon & White claimed the doubles point starting with a court 1 win from No. 39 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand against Filip Planinsek/German Samofalov (6-2). Securing the point were Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor, as they defeated Enzo Aguiard/Zachery Foster (7-5) on court 3.
Heading into singles, Giulio Perego was first off the court, doubling the lead with a victory over Samofalov on court 4 (6-2, 6-2). Alabama answered back winning on court 3, shrinking the Maroon & Whites advantage, 2-1. Guido Marson outlasted Roan Jones on court 5 (6-4, 6-4) to further the lead for the Aggies. The Tide fired back with two wins of their own on courts 1 and 6 to even the score, 3-3. The pressure fell on the shoulders of No. 65 Raphael Perot to clinch the match on court 2. Perot rose to the occasion defeating No. 83 Aguiard (3-6, 6-2, 6-4), winning the match for the Maroon & White, 4-3.
“Tennessee has a tough-minded, physical team that has had a lot of success in recent years,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our guys have a lot of momentum heading into the match and are excited about the opportunity to compete against the Volunteers.”
The Aggies lead in the all-time series with the Volunteers, 9-5. Tennessee has had the best of the matchups on the last three occasions, most recently claiming a tight 4-3 win last season in Aggieland.
Fans can follow Sunday’s action versus Tennessee through live stream or live stats.
MATCH STATS
- Raphael Perot has talied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 10.
- Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.
- Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 3-0 record in dual match singles play.
- Court 5 leads the Aggies in singles with a .706 winning percentage.
- Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.
- Schachter/Hilderbrand are currently on a nine-match winning-streak.
NOTABLE STREAKS
- A&M is currently on a five-match win streak.
- Guido Marson is on a four-match winning streak, which leads the team.
- Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand are on a nine-match winning streak in doubles.
TEAM NOTES
- Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).
- Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.
- The Maroon & White have won six ranked matches this season, two of those have been the top-25.
ITA RANKINGS
- The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.
- Ranked in singles: No. 38 Noah Schachter, No. 65 Raphael Perot, No. 104 Pierce Rollins and No. 113 Trey Hilderbrand.
- Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand.
