Aggies head to Knoxville for conference matchup with Volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 29 Texas A&M men’s tennis team goes back on the road for a match with the No. 20 Volunteers, Sunday, March 26, at Barksdale Stadium, with first serve set for 12 p.m. CT.

The Aggies (11-7, 4-2 SEC) added to their win streak, making it five in a row, after defeating No. 48 Alabama in a thrilling 4-3 victory last time out. The Maroon & White claimed the doubles point starting with a court 1 win from No. 39 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand against Filip Planinsek/German Samofalov (6-2). Securing the point were Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor, as they defeated Enzo Aguiard/Zachery Foster (7-5) on court 3.

Heading into singles, Giulio Perego was first off the court, doubling the lead with a victory over Samofalov on court 4 (6-2, 6-2). Alabama answered back winning on court 3, shrinking the Maroon & Whites advantage, 2-1. Guido Marson outlasted Roan Jones on court 5 (6-4, 6-4) to further the lead for the Aggies. The Tide fired back with two wins of their own on courts 1 and 6 to even the score, 3-3. The pressure fell on the shoulders of No. 65 Raphael Perot to clinch the match on court 2. Perot rose to the occasion defeating No. 83 Aguiard (3-6, 6-2, 6-4), winning the match for the Maroon & White, 4-3.

“Tennessee has a tough-minded, physical team that has had a lot of success in recent years,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our guys have a lot of momentum heading into the match and are excited about the opportunity to compete against the Volunteers.”

The Aggies lead in the all-time series with the Volunteers, 9-5. Tennessee has had the best of the matchups on the last three occasions, most recently claiming a tight 4-3 win last season in Aggieland.

Fans can follow Sunday’s action versus Tennessee through live stream or live stats.

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has talied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 10.



Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.



Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 3-0 record in dual match singles play.



Court 5 leads the Aggies in singles with a .706 winning percentage.



Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.



Schachter/Hilderbrand are currently on a nine-match winning-streak.



NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a five-match win streak.



Guido Marson is on a four-match winning streak, which leads the team.



Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand are on a nine-match winning streak in doubles.



TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).



Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.



The Maroon & White have won six ranked matches this season, two of those have been the top-25.



ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.



Ranked in singles: No. 38 Noah Schachter, No. 65 Raphael Perot, No. 104 Pierce Rollins and No. 113 Trey Hilderbrand.



Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand.



Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.