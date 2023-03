COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated used a 5-0 first half performance to blank Ellison 7-0 in the Region 3 Bi-District Round at Tiger Field Friday night.

🚨Header alert 🚨



Consol's Carson Walter notches the 6th goal of the game for the Tigers in their Bi-District win. @amcConsolSoccer @carsonwalter07 pic.twitter.com/4HguMs4VeS — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) March 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.