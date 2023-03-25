Brazos Valley Blessings hosts 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Easter Bunny visited Veterans Memorial Park Saturday for the Brazos Valley Blessing’s 2nd Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt.

Kids of all ages and their families were able to grab a plate of food, bounce in a bounce house, and of course, hunt some Easter eggs.

More than 600 people pre-registered for the event, and plenty more walked up to participate.

Brazos Valley Blessings Founder and CEO Amber Robertson said events like Saturday’s further the group’s mission of “building the Brazos.”

“We had a big thing in our families is that we serve and we come together. It didn’t matter what it was good, bad or indifferent, we stuck together, we took care of each other and that’s what we’re trying to bring back to the Brazos Valley,” Robertson said.

You can learn more about Brazos Valley Blessings here.

