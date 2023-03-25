Brazos Valley Blessings hosts 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt

Brazos Valley Blessings host 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt
Brazos Valley Blessings host 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Easter Bunny visited Veterans Memorial Park Saturday for the Brazos Valley Blessing’s 2nd Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt.

Kids of all ages and their families were able to grab a plate of food, bounce in a bounce house, and of course, hunt some Easter eggs.

More than 600 people pre-registered for the event, and plenty more walked up to participate.

Brazos Valley Blessings Founder and CEO Amber Robertson said events like Saturday’s further the group’s mission of “building the Brazos.”

“We had a big thing in our families is that we serve and we come together. It didn’t matter what it was good, bad or indifferent, we stuck together, we took care of each other and that’s what we’re trying to bring back to the Brazos Valley,” Robertson said.

You can learn more about Brazos Valley Blessings here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
Daniel Byrd, a Navasota High School teacher was arrested by the Federal Bureau of...
FBI arrests Navasota High School teacher for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
Cadence Masterpool
Teenager reportedly abducted in Robinson found, police say
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for Yates, who is wanted for kidnapping
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for kidnapping
A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted the Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement...
Man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers indicted

Latest News

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office is searching for Joshua Escobar, 19, who is wanted for...
San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder, suspect identified
The city put out a statement following the most recent council meeting saying they never agreed...
College Station continues working through housing ordinance
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
Pilot dismisses lawsuit against Bryan mayor
The city of College Station will host its annual Monarch March in Lick Creek Park on Saturday,...
Monarch March to celebrate the monarch’s spring migration