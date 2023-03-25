Bryan ISD Pre-K students learn about insects from entomologists

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pre-K students at Crockett Elementary were able to get an up-close look at some creepy-crawlies recently.

The kids were visited by Texas A&M Forest Service entomologists who brought many insect specimens for them to check out.

None of the bugs were alive, but the specimens are what scientists use to learn more about each bug and how they impact Texas trees.

The youngest Crockett Rockets have been learning about insects, and guest entomologist Allen Smith was impressed with what the students could already tell him!

The group also got creative, drawing their favorite insect and making butterfly hats!

