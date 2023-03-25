College Station continues working through housing ordinance

The city put out a statement following the most recent council meeting saying they never agreed to cease enforcement.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is working to clear up some confusion on its no more than four occupancy laws.

This law prohibits more than four unrelated people from living together. Many residents in College Station have gone in front of the council over the last few months to voice concerns over a lack of enforcement. A&M leaders spoke to the council in early March saying there was an agreement to cease enforcement, using the term “amnesty.”

But, the city put out a statement following the most recent council meeting saying they never agreed to cease enforcement.

“Several people spoke during Hear Visitors at tonight’s council meeting regarding the city’s no-more-than-four ordinance. To clarify, the city has taken no formal action to eliminate enforcement of the ordinance or grant amnesty, nor has the council used that term,” the statement from College Station City Manager Bryan Woods, said. “We continue to work with all stakeholders, including Texas A&M, to address concerns and establish a path toward compliance. We have a unique opportunity to address the issue, and through a combination of actions and strategies, we hope to address this long-standing situation.”

The city went on to clarify Friday that although a council member did use the word amnesty during a council meeting earlier this month, it was not used in support of the concept.

The city is working with a new office created at Texas A&M, the Office of Off-Campus Housing, which was created to educate students about the law. This is one step leaders have taken to minimize the number of stealth dorms and Ag Shacks.

