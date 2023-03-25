Freshmen Lead the Aggies on Day Three of NCAA Championships

MINNEAPOLIS – Freshmen Connor Foote and Baylor Nelson helped lead the way for the No. 12 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team in its continued success at NCAA Championships at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on Friday. The Aggies tacked on three more individual top-16 finishes and also added points on the 400 medley relay.

Nelson received his second individual career All-America distinction in as many days as he finished second in the 400 IM Consolation Final, putting up a career-best 3:38.11. Nelson is the first swimmer in program history to earn two individual top-10 finishes his freshman year.

Foote swam a career-best 45.21 in the 100 fly prelims. He went on to pick up his first individual All-America honor, placing seventh in the B-final and 15th overall, registering a time of a 45.41.

Victor Povzner advanced to the 3-meter B-final, collecting his second All-America recognition of the week as he placed 13th overall for Honorable Mention honors, scoring 398.05. This marked Povzner’s third NCAA top-16 finish of his career. Also in action on the 3-meter were Rhett Hensley and Takuto Endo, scoring 350.40 and 349.50, respectively.

The 400 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Foote, and Kaloyan Bratanov earned 13th with a time of 1:16.70. All four swimmers earned Honorable Mention All-America honors to close out day three. Foote’s 100 fly split bettered his personal-best he set earlier this season, lowering it to 45.25.

Also competing in the 400 IM prelims was Anze Fers Erzen, clocking a 3:43.29. Gogulski swam the 100 back in prelims, touching the wall at 45.98. Bratanov competed in the 200 free, recording a time of 1:34.00

In the 100 breast, Puente finished 22nd with a time of 52.09, along with Alex Sanchez clocking a 52.54.

The Maroon & White return to action tomorrow at 10 a.m. for the final day of NCAAs. for prelims. Competing in the 200 back will be Gogulski and Nelson. Sanchez and Puente get back to work in the 200 breast. Fers Erzen will then take on the 200 fly. Following the swim prelims, Hensley and Allen Bottego will compete on the platform. Finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. for Aggies that advance and the 400 free relay.

Post Meet Quotes

Head coach Jay Holmes on the team’s performance on day three ...

We are definitely in a fight here, that’s just what every NCAA meet is. Every little mistake is magnified, and you have to fight and scrap for everything. We had some opportunities today and we had some good swims, we just needed more of them to accomplish what we were trying to get done. Baylor Nelson’s race tonight, I thought, was just a great effort. Connor [Foote] getting in and scoring was great. There were only two freshmen that scored tonight in the 100 fly and he was one of them. We are really excited about what he has been able to bring to us. This has been an educational experience for him and to be able to come to this meet his freshman year and score points has been huge. The relay tonight was good, but we still haven’t really put that thing together. We have a lot of four- and five-year guys and a lot of experience on that relay, along with Connor, and those older guys have done a lot of great things for us. Victor [Povzner] getting into consoles on the 3-meter and scoring was really big for us, we will take every point we can get right now.

On the final day of competition ...

Historically, we have felt like Saturday morning is our best morning because it has the 200′s of strokes in it. That’s where we think a lot of our strength on our team is. We have opportunities tomorrow to really move up. It’s not going to be easy, but this is what we all signed up for. It’s NCAA Championships, the venue is great, the crowd has been exciting. Everything that happens tomorrow morning is going to matter and we need to be the ones that get it done tomorrow morning.

