Monarch March to celebrate the monarch’s spring migration

Learn about native wildlife, monarchs and flowers from a master naturalist
The city of College Station will host its annual Monarch March in Lick Creek Park on Saturday, March 25
By Crystal Galny
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As spring returns to the Brazos Valley, so does the iconic black and orange butterfly.

The city of College Station will host its annual Monarch March in Lick Creek Park on Saturday, March 25 to celebrate the migration of the monarch butterfly through Texas.

Hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, the free, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gary Halter Nature Center.

Festivities include a walk through Lick Creek Park’s Monarch Waystation, educational booths, games and tips on creating a home waystation or butterfly garden.

There will also be pollinator-themed activities including jewelry making, butterfly origami, face painting, rock painting, photo booth and more. You can also learn yoga poses that reflect the monarch’s life cycle stages.

Admission and activities are free.

You can also get your garden ready with the Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society plant sale. Sales start at 9 a.m., and supplies are limited.

Click here for more information.

