No. 2 Aggies conclude road trip at No. 11 Auburn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis concludes its two-match road trip versus No. 11 Auburn, Sunday, March 26, at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, with first serve set for 12 p.m.

The Aggies (18-1, 6-0 SEC) claimed their 16th doubles point of the season versus No. 58 Alabama last time out. Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres secured their first win as a pair, dominating Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova on court 3 (6-3). No. 46 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing sealed the deal on court 1, as they outlasted No. 34 Anne Hiser/Loudmilla Bencheikh in a ranked battle (7-6(3)), securing the point.

No. 120 Goldsmith doubled the lead early in singles for the Aggies, claiming a straight-sets win over Parkhomenko (6-2, 6-2) on court 4. Jeanette Mireles wasn’t far behind claiming her seventh-straight win over Klara Milicevic on court 6 (7-5, 6-0). Ewing finished the job, clinching the match for the Maroon & White (4-0), as she bested Ola Pitak (6-3, 6-2).

“Looking forward to another great opportunity on Sunday,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Auburn is one of the top ranked teams in the nation and is having a very good season. Sunday should be another high-level college tennis match.”

The Aggies boast a dominant all-time lead over the Auburn Tigers, 9-2. A&M has claimed the last four meetings, with the most recent match finishing in a sweep for the Maroon & White, 7-0.

MATCH STATS

Jayci Goldsmith & Mia Kupres lead the team with 13 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .929 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .933.

Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 13 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, courts 1 and 2 hold the highest winning percentage at .857.

The Aggies boast a .923 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 10-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 22-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 46 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Goldsmith is on a nine-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 15 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 12 ranked matches this season, six of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 19 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept nine opponents this season.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts six singles players and three doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 3 Mary Stoiana, No. 54 Carson Branstine, No. 90 Gianna Pielet, No. 100 Mia Kupres, No. 101 Daria Smetannikov and No. 120 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 42 Goldsmith/Stoiana and No. 46 Salma Ewing/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the week honors three times this season: Feb. 1, March 1 and March 8.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the week honors four times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15 and March 22.

