No. 2 Aggies Roll the Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept the No. 58 Alabama Crimson Tide, 4-0, Friday evening at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium.

The Aggies (18-1, 6-0 SEC) got off to a great start, as they claimed the doubles point versus the Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-4 SEC). Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres kicked off the match for the Maroon & White as they secured their first win as a pair, besting Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova on court 3 (6-3). The Tide knotted the match, as they claimed a win on court 5. It came down to a tiebreaker on court 1, where No. 46 Salma Ewing/Jayci Goldsmith outlasted No. 34 Anne Hiser/Loudmilla Bencheikh (7-6(3)), securing the point.

No. 120 Goldsmith carried the momentum from her doubles win into singles, as she doubled A&M’s lead dominating Parkhomenko on court 4 (6-2, 6-2). Jeanette Mireles added another point to the board with a straight-set win on court 6 over Klara Milicevic (7-5, 6-0). Ewing clinched the match for the Aggies, putting on a clinic on court 2 besting Ola Pitak (6-3, 6-2). The three remaining matches were left unfinished, as No. 3 Stoiana on court 1 was up a set over Bencheikh, No. 100 Kupres was mid-comeback on court 3 and No. 101 Daria Smetannikov was also on a charge on court 5 over Hiser.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“Anytime you can get a 4-0 road win in the SEC you have to feel good about it. There was a fairly rough wind today and we played through it. I was pleased with the discipline that we played with today, and now we shift our focus to Auburn on Sunday.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies stay on the road where they will face No. 11 Auburn, Sunday, March 26, at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, with first serve set for 12 p.m.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies are currently on a 10-match win streak.

Mia Kupres & Jayci Goldsmith lead the Aggies with 13 dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 13 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, courts 1 and 2 hold the highest winning percentage at .857.

The Aggies boast a .923 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed 15 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .933.

Goldsmith is on a nine-match winning streak which leads the team.

Gianna Pielet remains undefeated in dual match singles play (4-0).

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 19 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on a 22-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have swept nine opponents this season.

The Aggies have won 46 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

No. 3 Stoiana (12-1) – Bencheikh (7-5, 2-4) unfinished

Ewing (9-5) Def. Ola Pitak (6-3, 6-2)

No. 100 Kupres (13-1) – Sedlackova (5-7, 4-1) unfinished

No. 120 Goldsmith (13-2) Def. Parkhomenko (6-2, 6-2)

No. 101 Smetannikov (9-3) – Hiser (6-7(4), 3-1) unfinished

Mireles (8-1) Def. Milicevic (7-5, 6-0)

Doubles Results

No. 46 Goldsmith/Ewing (13-4) Def. No. 34 Hiser/Bencheikh (7-6(3))

Stoiana/Kupres (1-0) Def. Sedlackova/Parkhomenko (6-3)

Mireles/Pielet (1-3) – Kasia Pitak/Ola Pitak (2-6)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.