No. 4 Aggies Complete the Comeback to Advance to SEC Championship

Blythewood, S.C. –The second-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team completed the comeback against third-seeded Georgia, 10-8, Friday to advance to Saturday’s SEC Championship at One Wood Farm.

It came down to the final event, Reining, where the Aggies (9-5) defeated the Bulldogs (5-8), 4-0. Lisa Bricker was named the Most Outstanding Performer for her 214.5-ride to defeat Sophie Lucas’s score of 210.5. Lauren Hanson, Ariana Gray and Emmy Lu Marsh also secured Reining points for the Aggies.

Texas A&M dropped Horsemanship and Fences 3-2, but tied Flat with two points apiece. Hanna Olaussen and Ella Petak scored the two Horsemanship points and Petak earned MOP honors after she rode for 230 points. Brooke Brombach and Devon Thomas scored the pair of points on Fences with 245 and 249 points, respectively.

Maggie Nealon and Devan Thomas earned the two points in Flat as Nealon outscored Jordan Toering, 262-256. Thomas defeated Nora Andrews, 243-242.

Championship

The Maroon & White take on top-seeded Auburn for the SEC Championship on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. This is the second year in a row that the Aggies and Tigers have met in the SEC Finals as the Tigers took last year’s title, 11-8. The championship will be streamed on SEC Network+, while live stats can be found here.

Coaches Quote

Head coach Tana McKay

On advancing to the SEC Championship…

“I couldn’t be happier for our girls. This is what we have been preparing for all year long and I’m proud of how they worked together to come away with the win.”

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.