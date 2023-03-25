Police: 2 dead, 9 missing in Penn chocolate factory blast

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday evening killed two people and left several others missing as investigators begin to determine a cause.

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed there were two fatalities, nine people missing and several others injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading.

The explosion at 4:57 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke into the air and resulted in the destruction of a building at the facility and damage to a neighboring building. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Holden said during a press conference.

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

There was no further danger, but Holden directed residents to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital Friday evening.

Two were admitted in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released, she said in an email to The Associated Press. She said one patient was transferred to another facility, but provided no other details.

Berks County fire crews remained on the scene Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
Daniel Byrd, a Navasota High School teacher was arrested by the Federal Bureau of...
FBI arrests Navasota High School teacher for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

Latest News

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Aerials show damage at Pennsylvania factory explosion
Houston forward Reggie Chaney leaves the court after their loss against Miami in a Sweet 16...
Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
San Diego State ousts top seed Alabama from March Madness
Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Widespread damage as tornado moves through Mississippi