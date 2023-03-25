San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder, suspect identified

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened Friday afternoon in the Willis area.

Multiple agencies are now looking for Joshua Escobar, 19, from the Cypress area.

Sheriff Greg Capers said he believes the teenager shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend and is currently on the run.

The victim, Sean Velazquez, 19, was found with at least two gunshot wounds inside the house where the shooting took place.

Escobar left the scene before law enforcement arrived and was last seen in a gray 2017 Toyota Yaris with damage to the rear end. The vehicle has a Texas license plate bearing RZZ-3025.

Sherrif’s are asking anyone with Escobar’s whereabouts to contact them.

