Women’s Golf in ninth after day two of Liz Murphey

By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s golf team fired a 3-over 291 on Saturday in the second round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the par-72, 6,327-yard UGA Golf Course.

“We looked like we were in really good shape at the turn, but the same mistakes from yesterday kept us from climbing further up the board,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We still need to clean up the putter for tomorrow, but it was great to see Blanca (Fernández García-Poggio) and Adela (Cernousek) have a pair of solid rounds. I am hoping we get the opportunity to play tomorrow, with all the rain that is supposed to be coming through.”

The Aggies (298-291—589) tied for the fifth-lowest round of any team in the field on day two and rose one spot from the first-round placing into ninth on the team leaderboard.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (75-69—144) turned in a 3-under 69 which gave her a share of 10th. The senior holed four birdies with just one bogey on Saturday.

Adela Cernousek (75-72—147) shot even-par 72 in the second 18, finishing tied for 22nd after day two. Lana Calibuso-Kwee also tied for 22nd after firing a 3-over 75 in round two.

Zoe Slaughter (77-75—152) and Hailee Cooper (76-76—152) rounded out the lineup both holding onto a piece of 52nd.

Next Up

The Aggies will tee off the second round at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Live stats can be found at golfstat.com.

Team Standings

1 – Auburn (-13)

2 – South Carolina (-2)

3 – Florida (+5)

T4 – North Carolina (+7)

T4 – Purdue (+7)

T6 – Georgia (+10)

T6 – Louisville (+10)

T6 – Virginia (+10)

9 – Texas A&M (+13)

10 – Arkansas (+15)

11 – College of Charleston (+19)

12 – Alabama (+23)

13 – Georgia Southern (+35)

14 – San Diego State (+37)

15 – Daytona State College (+57)

