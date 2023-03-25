Women’s Golf Tied for 10th After Day One of Liz Murphey Collegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the first round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic tied for 10th after firing a 10-over 298 on Friday at the par-72, 6,327-yard UGA Golf Course.

“We didn’t play very well, but we could have cleaned up a lot of our play with just one club,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We missed too many puts to be competitive in this field. Fortunately, that is controllable and if we tighten that part of our game up, we can make a move. There is still a bunch of golf left to play and we have a resilient group.”

The Aggies were led by Lana Calibuso-Kwee who shot even-par 72 in the first round. The Wailuku, Hawaii, native stood tied for 13th heading into day two.

Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio both shot 3-over 73 and tied for 36th. The final counting score for the Aggies came from Hailee Cooper who turned in a 4-over 76. Cooper was tied for 46th.

Zoe Slaughter rounded out the lineup with a 5-over 77 and held a share of 55th.

Next Up

The Aggies will tee off the second round at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday. Live stats can be found at golfstat.com.

Team Standings

1 – Auburn (-11)

2 – Florida (E)

3 – Virginia (+1)

4 – South Carolina (+2)

T5 – Georgia (+6)

T5 – Alabama (+6)

T7 – North Carolina (+7)

T7 – Louisville (+7)

9 – Arkansas (+9)

T10 – Texas A&M (+10)

T10 – Purdue (+10)

T10 – College of Charleston (+10)

13 – Georgia Southern (+17)

14 – San Diego State (+19)

15 – Daytona State College (+32)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Overall
T10Texas A&M298 (+10)298 (+10)
T13Lana Calibuso-Kwee72 (E)72 (E)
T36Adela Cernousek75 (+3)75 (+3)
T36Blanca Fernández García-Poggio75 (+3)75 (+3)
T46Hailee Cooper76 (+4)76 (+4)
T55Zoe Slaughter77 (+5)77 (+5)

