Abadie Breaks School Record to Close Out Victor Lopez Classic

HOUSTON – Heather Abadie broke the school record in the women’s pole vault to highlight the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams on the final day of the Victor Lopez Classic at Holloway Field on Saturday.

Abadie won the pole vault competition with a clearance of 14-0/4.27m, becoming the first woman in Texas A&M history to break the 14-foot mark. Entering the meet with the second-best mark in school history, 13-9.25, the sophomore vaulter soared over a lifetime best to cement her name in the record book. Abadie equaled the third-best mark in the nation, as well as the ninth-best mark in the world this year.

Ava Riche finished runner-up to Abadie, clearing a collegiate personal best height of 12-10/3.91m. The freshman became the ninth-best vaulter in school history and equaled the 11th-best freshman mark in the NCAA this season.

Connor Schulman, making his outdoor season debut in the 110m hurdles, blazed to a personal best of 13.64 to claim the victory. Schulman’s mark is the third-best time in the world this year, along with being the collegiate lead and the ninth-best time in school history.

In the women’s shot put, Maci Irons threw a personal best mark of 49-5.75/15.08m to finish third. Irons became the No. 9 performer in school history with the performance.

Sanu Jallow finished fourth in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:06.49, making her the ninth-best performer in Texas A&M history. Along with being a personal best, the time is the No. 8 time in the NCAA and the second-best 800m time by a freshman in the nation.

Running half a lap around the track, Camryn Dickson registered a time of 23.20, equaling her lifetime best and claiming the best 200m time by a freshman in the nation this year. The mark is fourth-best clocking in the NCAA this season.

Jaiya Covington took the win in the women’s 100m hurdles with her time of 13.46. Along with being a personal best, the time makes her the second-fastest freshman in the NCAA.

De Marco Escobar ran a personal best time of 46.40 in the 400m, equaling the ninth-fastest time in the NCAA and the No. 2 freshman time in the nation this year.

The women’s 4x100m team of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew won the event, improving their season best time to 44.10. The Maroon & White women’s 4x100m is the second-best team in the nation with the mark.

To the end the meet, the men’s and women’s 4x400m teams both claimed victory. The men’s team of Omajuwa Etiwe, De Marco Escobar, Eric Hemphill III and Auhmad Robinson clocked 3:07.76 to easily outlast Houston’s surge down the homestretch. The women’s team consisting of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow, Leeah Burr and Kennedy Wade also went wire-to-wire, crossing the finish line in 3:35.95 to win the event and end the night for the Aggies.

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel to Gainesville, Fla to compete at the Florida Relays on March 31-April 1 at Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium.

