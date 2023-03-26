Aggies Fall to Auburn in SEC Championships, 13-6

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 2 seed Texas A&M equestrian team fell short to top-seeded Auburn in the Southeastern Conference Championship Final, 13-6, Saturday afternoon at One Wood Farm.

Auburn (11-2) built up momentum early, defeating the Aggies (9-6) 4-0 in Flat.

Texas A&M responded with a 3-2-win in Reining. Emmy-Lu Marsh defeated Alexia Tordoff, 206-203. Lauren Hanson then outperformed Kate Buchanan, 203.5-202.5, and Keesa Luers outscored Olivia Marino, 208.5-202.5, to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors.

The Tigers led 6-3 at the break.

The Maroon & White looked to make it interesting as they scored two points in Horsemanship. Cori Cansdale earned her point over Maddie Spak, 225-211.5, and Hanna Olaussen defeated Alexia Tordoff, 225-216.

Devan Thomas scored the lone point for the Aggies in Flat competition with a 215-200-win over Sophee Steckbeck.

Ultimately, Texas A&M suffered the loss, 13-6.

Texas A&M Quotes

On the loss...

“Unfortunately, we made some mistakes, and against a team like Auburn, you can’t do that.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M has a few weeks off to prepare for the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-15.

