Aggies Unsuccessful in Sweep Attempt

LEXINGTON, Ky. – No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies were unsuccessful going for the series sweep in Sunday’s 10-2 loss to No. 11 Kentucky at John Cropp Stadium.

The Aggies (19-11, 4-5 SEC) found themselves trailing the Wildcats (20-7-1, 4-2 SEC) 8-0 after one inning and were unable to dig out of the hole.

Junior Julia Cottrill blasted a two-run home run with two outs in the fifth, trimming the Wildcats advantage to 10-2, but A&M was unable to fend off the run-rule.

Cottrill batted 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBI.

Despite the loss, the Aggies claimed their second SEC road series of the season, along with topping No. 7 Arkansas two weeks ago.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Davis Diamond to host Lamar for Tuesday’s 5 p.m. contest.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMER

Julia Cottrill - 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Bunt singles by Kayla Kowalik and Vanessa Nesby and a four-pitch walk by Erin Coffel loaded the bases with no outs. An error on an attempt to retire Kowalik at home on Rylea Smith’s grounder back to the circle broke the scoring seal. After Nesby scored on a passed ball and Grace Lorsung walked to reload the bases, Meeko Harrison plated two with a single through the right side. Karissa Hamilton singled through the left side to drive in Lorsung and Taylor Ebbs cleared the bags with a three-run home run to centerfield. TAMU 0, UK 8

B4 | With one out, Nesby snuck a single under the glove of the third baseman, stole second and moved to third on an infield single by Smith. Lorsung knocked in both runners with a two-run triple down the rightfield line. TAMU 0, UK 10

T5 | Allie Enright worked a five-pitch walk to start the frame and with two outs Julia Cottrill blasted a two-run dinger to rightfield. TAMU 2, UK 10

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

