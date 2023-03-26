Final Round of Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Canceled

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 26, 2023
ATHENS, Ga. – The final round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic was canceled on Sunday due to weather conditions impacting the UGA Golf Course.

Saturday’s second-round standings served as the final results for the tournament.

The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in ninth at 13-over 589. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio led the Aggies, shooting even-par 144 through the first two rounds. This marks the third top-10 finish of the senior’s 2022-23 campaign.

Next Up

The Maroon & White are set to wrap up the regular season April 3-5 at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California.

Team Standings

1 – Auburn (-13)

2 – South Carolina (-2)

3 – Florida (+5)

T4 – North Carolina (+7)

T4 – Purdue (+7)

T6 – Georgia (+10)

T6 – Louisville (+10)

T6 – Virginia (+10)

9 – Texas A&M (+13)

10 – Arkansas (+15)

11 – College of Charleston (+19)

12 – Alabama (+23)

13 – Georgia Southern (+35)

14 – San Diego State (+37)

15 – Daytona State College (+57)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Round 2Overall
9Texas A&M298 (+10)291 (+3)589 (+13)
T10Blanca Fernández García-Poggio75 (+3)69 (-3)144 (E)
T22Lana Calibuso-Kwee72 (E)75 (+3)147 (+3)
T22Adela Cernousek75 (+3)72 (E)147 (+3)
T52Hailee Cooper76 (+4)76 (+4)152 (+8)
T52Zoe Slaughter77 (+5)75 (+3)152 (+8)

