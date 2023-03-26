Final Round of Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Canceled
ATHENS, Ga. – The final round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic was canceled on Sunday due to weather conditions impacting the UGA Golf Course.
Saturday’s second-round standings served as the final results for the tournament.
The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in ninth at 13-over 589. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio led the Aggies, shooting even-par 144 through the first two rounds. This marks the third top-10 finish of the senior’s 2022-23 campaign.
Next Up
The Maroon & White are set to wrap up the regular season April 3-5 at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California.
Team Standings
1 – Auburn (-13)
2 – South Carolina (-2)
3 – Florida (+5)
T4 – North Carolina (+7)
T4 – Purdue (+7)
T6 – Georgia (+10)
T6 – Louisville (+10)
T6 – Virginia (+10)
9 – Texas A&M (+13)
10 – Arkansas (+15)
11 – College of Charleston (+19)
12 – Alabama (+23)
13 – Georgia Southern (+35)
14 – San Diego State (+37)
15 – Daytona State College (+57)
|Place
|Team/Player
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Overall
|9
|Texas A&M
|298 (+10)
|291 (+3)
|589 (+13)
|T10
|Blanca Fernández García-Poggio
|75 (+3)
|69 (-3)
|144 (E)
|T22
|Lana Calibuso-Kwee
|72 (E)
|75 (+3)
|147 (+3)
|T22
|Adela Cernousek
|75 (+3)
|72 (E)
|147 (+3)
|T52
|Hailee Cooper
|76 (+4)
|76 (+4)
|152 (+8)
|T52
|Zoe Slaughter
|77 (+5)
|75 (+3)
|152 (+8)
