Final Round of Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Canceled

ATHENS, Ga. – The final round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic was canceled on Sunday due to weather conditions impacting the UGA Golf Course.

Saturday’s second-round standings served as the final results for the tournament.

The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in ninth at 13-over 589. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio led the Aggies, shooting even-par 144 through the first two rounds. This marks the third top-10 finish of the senior’s 2022-23 campaign.

Next Up

The Maroon & White are set to wrap up the regular season April 3-5 at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California.

Team Standings

1 – Auburn (-13)

2 – South Carolina (-2)

3 – Florida (+5)

T4 – North Carolina (+7)

T4 – Purdue (+7)

T6 – Georgia (+10)

T6 – Louisville (+10)

T6 – Virginia (+10)

9 – Texas A&M (+13)

10 – Arkansas (+15)

11 – College of Charleston (+19)

12 – Alabama (+23)

13 – Georgia Southern (+35)

14 – San Diego State (+37)

15 – Daytona State College (+57)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall 9 Texas A&M 298 (+10) 291 (+3) 589 (+13) T10 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 75 (+3) 69 (-3) 144 (E) T22 Lana Calibuso-Kwee 72 (E) 75 (+3) 147 (+3) T22 Adela Cernousek 75 (+3) 72 (E) 147 (+3) T52 Hailee Cooper 76 (+4) 76 (+4) 152 (+8) T52 Zoe Slaughter 77 (+5) 75 (+3) 152 (+8)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.