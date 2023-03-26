No. 2 A&M Secures Road Trip Sweep

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its road trip sweep following a 5-2 win versus No. 11 Auburn Sunday.

The Maroon & White (19-1, 7-0 SEC) continued their season long doubles dominance versus Auburn (14-5, 4-3 SEC). Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres claimed their first ranked win as a pair, as they bested No. 80 Adeline Flach/Angella Okutoyi on court 2 (6-3). Securing the point was No. 46 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing, as the pair outlasted No. 20 Carolyn Anasari/Ariana Arseneault on court 1 (7-5). Gianna Pielet/Daria Smetannikov were leading in their match with DJ Bennett/Kaitlyn Carnicella on court 3 (6-5), however the match was left unfinished as the point was claimed.

No. 101 Smetannikov carried the Aggies’ momentum into singles, where she put on a dominating display on court 5 over Okutoyi (6-1, 6-1). The Tigers snatched a point back on court 4, but No. 100 Kupres regained the two-point advantage with a win on court 3 besting Carnicella (6-2, 6-4). Jeanette Mireles stepped up to the plate on court 6 as she increased her winning streak to eight after downing Flach (6-4, 6-3). The remaining matches were played out and No. 3 Stoiana logged yet another ranked win over Auburns’ No. 32 Ansari (6-7(3), 6-3, 1-0(8)).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“Another excellent road win today over the 11th ranked team in the nation, especially on their courts. I was very pleased with the doubles, it was the best overall point we have played in a while. We then followed that up with a great set of singles matches. Now we get to come home and play in front of the 12th Man next weekend in another tough set of matches.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home for a pair of matches at the Mitchell Tennis Center with No. 12 Tennessee and No. 4 Georgia March 31 and April 2, respectively.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

No. 3 Stoiana (12-1) Def. No. 32 Ansari (6-7(3), 6-3, 1-0(8))

Ewing (9-5) – No. 50 Arseneault (5-7, 5-7)

No. 100 Kupres (14-1) Def. Carnicella (6-2, 6-4)

No. 120 Goldsmith (13-2) – Bennett (3-6, 2-6)

No. 101 Smetannikov (10-3) Def. Okutoyi (6-1, 6-1)

Mireles (9-1) Def. Flach (6-4, 6-3)

Doubles Results

No. 46 Goldsmith/Ewing (14-4) Def. No. 20 Ansari/Arseneault (7-5)

Stoiana/Kupres (2-0) Def. No. 80 Flach/Okutoyi (6-3)

Smetannikov/Pielet (0-0) – Bennett/Carnicella (6-5) unfinished

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team with 14 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .933 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .938.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 14 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, courts 1 and 2 hold the highest winning percentage at .867.

The Aggies boast a .929 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White have a perfect record in ranked doubles matches, 15-0.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on an 11-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 23-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 47 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Jeanette Mireles & Mary Stoiana are on eight-match winning streaks, which leads the team.

Pairing Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 17 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 13 ranked matches this season, seven of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 20 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept nine opponents this season.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts six singles players and three doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 3 Mary Stoiana, No. 54 Carson Branstine, No. 90 Gianna Pielet, No. 100 Mia Kupres, No. 101 Daria Smetannikov and No. 120 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 42 Goldsmith/Stoiana and No. 46 Salma Ewing/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the week honors three times this season: Feb. 1, March 1 and March 8.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the week honors four times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15 and March 22.

